BPD asks for help identifying two men suspected of several robberies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking fort the community’s assistance in identifying two people suspected of committing several robberies.

The first person is described as a 5’9” Hispanic male weighing around 280 pounds. He’s estimated to be between 27 and 33 years old. He was wearing a red baseball cap with a white NY logo, a black shirt, dark jeans, and black shoes. He has “G” tattooed on his left hand and “NOB” tattooed on his left forearm.

The second person is described as a 5’8” Hispanic male weighing around 210 pounds. He’s estimated to be between 27 and 33 years old. He was wearing a black Champion hoodie, a black face mask, black pants, and red shoes. He has “385” tattooed on his left forearm and “WK” tattooed on his left wrist.

BPD is asking anyone with information about these people to contact Detective Isaac Aleman at 864-5498 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.