Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

BPD asks for help identifying two men suspected of several robberies

Armed Robbery Suspects
23ABC News
Armed Robbery Suspects
Posted at 3:45 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 19:08:51-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking fort the community’s assistance in identifying two people suspected of committing several robberies.

The first person is described as a 5’9” Hispanic male weighing around 280 pounds. He’s estimated to be between 27 and 33 years old. He was wearing a red baseball cap with a white NY logo, a black shirt, dark jeans, and black shoes. He has “G” tattooed on his left hand and “NOB” tattooed on his left forearm.

The second person is described as a 5’8” Hispanic male weighing around 210 pounds. He’s estimated to be between 27 and 33 years old. He was wearing a black Champion hoodie, a black face mask, black pants, and red shoes. He has “385” tattooed on his left forearm and “WK” tattooed on his left wrist.

BPD is asking anyone with information about these people to contact Detective Isaac Aleman at 864-5498 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a Child a Book

Give a Child a Book