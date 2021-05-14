BPD, Bakersfield Community Policing Organization to host community workshop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department and the Bakersfield Community Policing Organization are partnering to host a community workshop.

The workshop is intended to create a discussion between BPD staff and members of the community on how to safely record police officers, what the law says, and how both community members and officers should approach these situations.

The workshop will be held May 18, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom.

The topic discussed will be safely filming officers during incidents.

Register in advance here.

Submit questions to the panel here: Bpdcommunity@bakersfieldpd.us.