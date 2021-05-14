Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

BPD, Bakersfield Community Policing Organization to host community workshop

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC News
BPD: Officer
Posted at 5:18 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 20:19:06-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department and the Bakersfield Community Policing Organization are partnering to host a community workshop.

The workshop is intended to create a discussion between BPD staff and members of the community on how to safely record police officers, what the law says, and how both community members and officers should approach these situations.

The workshop will be held May 18, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom.

The topic discussed will be safely filming officers during incidents.

Register in advance here.

Submit questions to the panel here: Bpdcommunity@bakersfieldpd.us.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran