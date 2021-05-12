BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It's officially National Police Week.

BPD Chief expresses gratitude for officers in the line of duty for National Police Week.

I'm so grateful and thankful for all of the men and women who put the uniform on every night and day. And again for me as police chief in this current role is to really reflect on what support they need, are giving them all the training and education and all of the tools that they need to be successful. And perform the job in a way that our community expects.

In 1962, president John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls is alsa police week.

That time frame honors those officers who lost their lives on the job as well as celebrating those who currently protect our communities.

Bakersfield Police Chief Terry also said that BPD, since it began, has lost nine officers in the line of duty.