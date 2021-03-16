BPD, CHP reminds drivers to stay safe this St. Patrick's Day

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — With Saint Patrick's Day right around the corner, Bakersfield police want to remind everyone to stay safe and sober if they plan to drive for the holiday.

On Wednesday, the Bakersfield Police Department will have additional officers on patrol from 9 p.m. until 3 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

BPD also said driving under the influence can also hurt financially. attorneys' fees, fines, court costs, insurance rate hikes, and car repairs can reach $15,000 or more in California.

Most importantly they say, if you ever see a suspected drunk driver, call 911.

BPD is not the only law enforcement agency pushing for St. Patrick's Day safety.

The California Highway Patrol is also reminding drivers to travel safely and be on the lookout for impaired drivers.

CHP also wants to remind drivers that alcohol is not the only impairment, marijuana, prescription medication, and illegal drugs can all lead to impaired driving.

Last year CHP made 67 arrests for driving under the influence on St. Patrick's Day.