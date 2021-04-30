BPD Community Collaborative recommendations under review

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is making efforts to review and utilize recommendations put forth at the department community collaborative listening sessions on police reform. All in the hopes to develop a better understanding of the challenges and concerns of both BPD and residents.

According to BPD, the report along with other reviews will be used to examine and evaluate department practices and policies to ensure the highest level of police services to the community.

Earlier this year the collaborative issued a list of 20 recommendations to help improve the department.

Some of those recommendations:

Strive to be a leader in anti-racist policing, including enhancing officer understanding of the history of policing and increasing training on impacts of bias in policing outcomes.

Increase community involvement in the understanding of BPD practices and training.

Continue listening sessions with the community.

Designate a diversity and community liaison officer to increase community engagement and outreach activities.

Over the next 12 months, BPD will provide quarterly updates on progress and the status of report recommendations. The department is set to share initial recommendations Monday during the city council meeting.