BPD detective placed on administrative leave following DUI crash and arrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol and Bakersfield Police Department confirm that an off-duty BPD employee was arrested for misdemeanor DUI after crashing a City of Bakersfield owned vehicle into an empty, parked car.

According to press releases from both agencies, on March 25 at approximately 2:10 am, officers with the CHP Bakersfield post responded to a call of of a non-injury crash on Scarlet Belle Court in unincorporated Kern County.

CHP determined that the driver was an employee of the Bakersfield Police Department, and BPD has confirmed the driver to be Detective Louis Rodriguez.

According to BPD Public Information Officer Sergeant Robert Pair, Rodriguez has been employed as a police officer for 11 years. He is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.