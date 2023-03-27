Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD detective placed on administrative leave following DUI crash and arrest

CHP officers responded to a call for a one-car nonfatal traffic crash just after 2:00 am on March 25. BPD confirmed the driver to be a detective with the Bakersfield Police.
Drunk Driving DUI (FILE)
23ABC News
Image of a set of keys next to two shot glasses of alcohol.
Drunk Driving DUI (FILE)
Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 19:20:28-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol and Bakersfield Police Department confirm that an off-duty BPD employee was arrested for misdemeanor DUI after crashing a City of Bakersfield owned vehicle into an empty, parked car.

According to press releases from both agencies, on March 25 at approximately 2:10 am, officers with the CHP Bakersfield post responded to a call of of a non-injury crash on Scarlet Belle Court in unincorporated Kern County.

CHP determined that the driver was an employee of the Bakersfield Police Department, and BPD has confirmed the driver to be Detective Louis Rodriguez.

According to BPD Public Information Officer Sergeant Robert Pair, Rodriguez has been employed as a police officer for 11 years. He is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson