BPD: DUI crash sends motorcycle rider to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Posted at 7:41 AM, Apr 02, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A DUI crash in southwest Bakersfield has sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday night.

Officers, with the Bakersfield Police Department, found the rider lying in the middle of the roadway at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of Panama Lane and Ashe Road.

Police say both motorists were traveling west on Panama Lane when the pickup truck collided with the motorcycle.

The truck lost control and hit a building, and a fire hydrant.

According to BPD, the driver of the truck was not injured in the crash, and remained on scene.

Police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on this incident, call BPD at 327-7111.

