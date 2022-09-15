BPD: DUI/Driver's license checkpoint Friday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department says officers will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license compliance checkpoint overnight starting at 6:30 pm on Friday, September 16th and ending at 2:00 Saturday morning.

BPD has not disclosed the location of the checkpoint.

According to the department, announcing checkpoints is a proven way to reduce the amount of people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They say drivers who are stopped will only be delayed momentarily.

BPD also encourages the public to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a driver they suspect to be impaired.