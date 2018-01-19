BPD identify vehicle of interest in murder of three-year-old Major Sutton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department has identified a vehicle of interest in the murder of three-year-old Major Sutton.

The vehicle was being driven in the area of California Avenue and Union Avenue within minutes of the murder, according to Bakersfield Police.

The vehicle is described as a silver passenger car.

Three-year-old Major Sutton was shot and killed on November 10, 2017 inside of his family's apartment.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-321-7111 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040 or Detective Jeff Paglia at 661-326-3556.