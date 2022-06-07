BPD: Illegal U-turn leads to deadly crash on Taft Hwy.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a car made an illegal U-turn in front of a motorcycle on Taft Highway that lead to a deadly crash Monday night.

BPD said officers received reports of the crash shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Taft Highway. BPD said officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries and he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

A preliminary investigation found that the motorcyclist was traveling east on Taft Highway when a car traveling in the same direction made an illegal U-turn directly in front of the motorcycle leading to the crash, said BPD.

One person in the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to BPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.