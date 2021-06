During a DUI and driver's license checkpoint Wednesday, the Bakersfield Police Department impounded 45 vehicles.

The checkpoint didn't net any arrests for anyone driving under the influence, but 41 people were cited for driving while unlicensed and 14 more people were cited for driving with a suspended license.

BPD reported 55 vehicles were seized, 45 of which were impounded. Ten others were released to licensed drivers.

In all, BPD says 1,162 vehicles were screened at Wednesday's checkpoint.