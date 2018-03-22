BPD increases officer presence near Truxtun Lake after noticing illegal parking

Light Rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department will be increasing officer presence near the banks of the Truxtun Lake off Truxtun Avenue after noticing illegal parking in the unpaved areas.
Bakersfield Police remind the public that parking in the off-road areas is against the law and poses a safety issue for pedestrians as well as bicyclists in the area.
Bakersfield Police encourage the public to continue utilizing the lake while park in designated parking lots at Truxtun Park.
