BPD increasing number of officers, patrols during New Year's Eve weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - With New Year's Eve coming up this weekend, Bakersfield Police wants the community to know that the driving under the influence of drugs is still considered a DUI.

The department will have additional DUI Enforcement Teams this weekend to combat the number of alcohol and drug-impaired drivers on the roads.

DUI Saturation Patrols will be deployed on Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31 between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. in areas where DUI collisions and/or arrests are frequent. The extra officers and patrols are aimed at drastically reducing impaired driving, BPD said.

Police said a driver may face a DUI arrest if they are under the influence of alcohol and/or marijuana, but also prescription medications like sleep aids, tranquilizers, barbiturates, opiates, painkillers, anti-depressants, and even over-the-counter allergy or cough medications.

People are encouraged to plan your sober ride home before the party begins this weekend. Drivers are encouraged to use a ride-sharing program like Uber or Lyft, or download the Designated Driver VIP free mobile app. The DDVIP app helps find bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for the designated sober driver, like free non-alcoholic drinks to free appetizers.