BPD investigating after local Snapchat video goes viral

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating after a local Snapchat video went viral.

The video appears to show a female using derogatory language and simulating sexual motions with a toddler. Both the child and the female are clothed during the video.

BPD says police took a report of the incident and it is currently being reviewed by investigators to see if a crime occurred.

We've reached out to the Kern County Department of Human Services for comment, but so far we have not heard back.

You can view the video here.