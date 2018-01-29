BPD investigating after local Snapchat video goes viral

Brandon Johansen
2:30 PM, Jan 29, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating after a local Snapchat video went viral.

The video appears to show a female using derogatory language and simulating sexual motions with a toddler. Both the child and the female are clothed during the video.

BPD says police took a report of the incident and it is currently being reviewed by investigators to see if a crime occurred.

We've reached out to the Kern County Department of Human Services for comment, but so far we have not heard back.

