A bicyclist was killed after colliding with a vehicle in West Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A bicyclist is dead following a collision in West Bakersfield Saturday evening, the Bakersfield Police Department confirms.

According to BPD, the bicyclist was involved in a crash with a vehicle near Coffee and Brimhall roads at about 6:44 p.m.

The bicyclist died at the scene. Information about the victim is not available at this time.

It is unknown if alcohol, drugs or speed played a factor in the incident.

Coffee and Brimhall roads are still closed down. According to BPD, the closures may last for a couple more hours.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.