BPD investigating possible Ridgeview High shooting threat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said Thursday morning it's investigating a possible shooting threat made via SnapChat against Ridgeview High School.

BPD said the threat specifically mentions "RHS," yet other cities throughout the U.S. received the same threats at schools named "RHS." BPD said heightened law enforcement presence may be observed in the area.

BPD said it is working with the Kern High School District Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to determine the source and poster of the social media posts.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the poster via Snapchat with the account name “shootingRHSnext” should call BPD at 661-327-7111.