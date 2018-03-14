BPD determines robbery at Kern Schools on Buena Vista was a false alarm

Johana Restrepo
11:09 AM, Mar 14, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (March 14, 11:30 a.m.) BPD confirms this was a false alarm. Police say someone may have triggered the alarm by accident.

Bakersfield Police confirms that they're responding to a robbery at the Kern Schools Federal Credit Union on Buena Vista Road.

23ABC is headed to the scene now and we'll keep updating this story as more information comes in.

