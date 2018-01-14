BPD investigating shooting in east Bakersfield

Feven Kay
10:04 AM, Jan 14, 2018
bakersfield police | shooting
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are on scene of a shooting in east Bakersfield.

Officials say the shooting about around 7:45 a.m on the 1200 block of Baker Street.

One man was shot and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear what lead to the shooting. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News