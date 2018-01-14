BPD investigating shooting in east Bakersfield

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are on scene of a shooting in east Bakersfield.
Officials say the shooting about around 7:45 a.m on the 1200 block of Baker Street.
One man was shot and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
It is unclear what lead to the shooting.
