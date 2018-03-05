BPD investigating stabbing in northeast Bakersfield

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 37°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are investigating a stabbing in northeast Bakersfield that happened on Sunday morning.
BPD says it happened in the 5100 block of Fairfax at about 7:30 a.m., near Highland High School. Officials say the incident began as a peace disturbance that led to a stabbing.
One man was stabbed and was left with minor to moderate injuries. Police say suspects shot a couple rounds into the air when they drove away.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact BPD at 661-327-7111.
Bakersfield Police are investigating a stabbing in northeast Bakersfield that happened on Sunday morning.
Emilio Huerta has ended his campaign against Rep. David Valadao and announced his decision to do so in an op-ep submitted to The Fresno Bee.
Many Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) students were still uncertain Sunday about whether or not their status expires…
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a collision involving two cars in Delano Sunday morning.