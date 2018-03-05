BPD investigating stabbing in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are investigating a stabbing in northeast Bakersfield that happened on Sunday morning.

BPD says it happened in the 5100 block of Fairfax at about 7:30 a.m., near Highland High School. Officials say the incident began as a peace disturbance that led to a stabbing.

One man was stabbed and was left with minor to moderate injuries. Police say suspects shot a couple rounds into the air when they drove away.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact BPD at 661-327-7111.