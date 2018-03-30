BPD inviting kids to join Junior Police Academy this summer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Summer vacation is just around the corner. Some kids will be spending part of the break in a very special camp.

The Bakersfield Police Department is getting ready for its Junior Police Academy.

BPD Lt. Clayton Madden joined 23ABC's Mike Hart Friday morning to talk about the academy.

There are two four-week sessions that start in June and July for kids ages 11 to 17.

Recruits will attend four-hour sessions twice a week.

This year is the third year of the Junior Police Academy. BPD had 18 kids graduate the first summer, and 145 the second summer.

Lt. Madden said the department expects a large turnout this year with a lot of return recruits.

Applications can be found here. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 27 by 3 p.m.