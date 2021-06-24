Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

BPD involved in shooting on 99 near Houghton

items.[0].image.alt
Map from Chief Meteorologist Elaina Rusk
BPD confirms an officer-involved shooting on the 99 near Houghton Road. All lanes of Southbound 99 are shut down.
99 Shut Down.jpg
Posted at 6:08 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 09:13:58-04

The Bakersfield Police Department says an officer-involved shooting occurred Thursday morning in the area of Highway 99 and Houghton Road.

Police couldn't confirm any details on the shooting, but said one person is currently in custody and they are currently searching for another person.

Southbound 99 is currently shut down due to the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads