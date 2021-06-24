BPD involved in shooting on 99 near Houghton

The Bakersfield Police Department says an officer-involved shooting occurred Thursday morning in the area of Highway 99 and Houghton Road.

Police couldn't confirm any details on the shooting, but said one person is currently in custody and they are currently searching for another person.

All Southbound lanes of SR-99 are closed and are being diverted off at SR-119 due to police activity. Traffic is backed up, avoid the area. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/mGC6NUYbNt — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) June 24, 2021

Southbound 99 is currently shut down due to the investigation.