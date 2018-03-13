BPD issues 173 citations to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists over the weekend

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 58°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police held a pedestrian safety enforcement operation over the weekend and gave out 173 citations to motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.
Drivers received 47 citations, pedestrians got 103, and 23 citations were issued to bicyclists.
The preliminary hearing for a 1979 cold case began in Bakersfield on Monday.
A large police presence is in the area of Alta Vista Drive and Acacia Avenue in northeast Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Police held a pedestrian safety enforcement operation over the weekend and gave out 173 citations to motorists, pedestrians, and…
A Kern County court ruled that the remains of cult leader Charles Manson will go to his grandson, Jason Freeman.