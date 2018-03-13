BPD issues 173 citations to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists over the weekend

Johana Restrepo
5:22 PM, Mar 12, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police held a pedestrian safety enforcement operation over the weekend and gave out 173 citations to motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Drivers received 47 citations, pedestrians got 103, and 23 citations were issued to bicyclists.

 

 

