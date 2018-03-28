BPD looking for 19-year-old in connection to domestic violence incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a 19-year-old man connected to a domestic violence incident that took place last week.

Tymere "Quincy" Anthony Ross is wanted for domestic violence and assault likely to cause great bodily injury.

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 21 on Chester Avenue.

He is described as black, 5'10", 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo on his neck and hand.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Schlosser at (661) 326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.