BPD looking for man seen approaching home with a rifle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police is asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for allegedly approaching a southwest Bakersfield home with a rifle.

Police said the suspect approached a home on Stonethwaite Lane near Pemberley Passage Avenue on March 7 at 4:40 a.m.

BPD said the suspect stood near the front door, looked through a window but did not get inside the home.

The suspect fled and is described as a black male, between 20 and 25 yeas old, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Detective Kevin Hock at (661) 326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

You can also send an anonymous text to BPD by entering 274637 and texting BPDCRIMES along with your message. The text is sent to the police department and is completely anonymous.