BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two men they say stole from the Apple Store at the Valley Plaza Mall over the course of two days.

BPD says around 8:40 p.m. on April 26, a man described as Hispanic, between the ages of 17 and 22, entered the store and took an item of value; hiding it on his person before leaving the store.

The next day the store was hit again. BPD says on April 27, a white man entered the store wearing a white Nike hooded sweatshirt and black Nike shorts. He then put merchandise in his sweatshirt pocket and left without paying.

They are not believed to be connected.

Anyone with information is being asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.