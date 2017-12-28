BPD looking for suspect behind shooting in East Bakersfield

6:10 AM, Dec 28, 2017
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for anyone connected to a shooting in East Bakersfield early Thursday morning. 

According to BPD, a person was shot in the area of East 11th Street and South King Street at about 3 a.m.

The victim was found by BPD at Kern Medical and suffered only minor injuries. 

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been provided. 

