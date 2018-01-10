BPD looking for suspect that burglarized a Johnston Supply store

Morgan Wheeler
12:18 PM, Jan 10, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to locate and identify a suspect wanted for a burglarizing Johnston Supply, that happened on December 27.

The suspect forced entry to Johnston Supply, located on V street.

The man removed a large amount of copper tubing from the store. 

The suspect is described as a: Black male, 40-50 years of age, 6'0”, medium build, bald, black facial hair, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Jamison (661) 326-3907, or the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.

