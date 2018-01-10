BPD looking for suspect that burglarized a Johnston Supply store

Cloudy
HI: 58°
LO: 46°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to locate and identify a suspect wanted for a burglarizing Johnston Supply, that happened on December 27.
The suspect forced entry to Johnston Supply, located on V street.
The man removed a large amount of copper tubing from the store.
The suspect is described as a: Black male, 40-50 years of age, 6'0”, medium build, bald, black facial hair, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Jamison (661) 326-3907, or the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.
Officers were able to talk a woman off a bridge on Mt. Vernon and Highway 178 on Wednesday afternoon, Bakersfield police said.
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to locate and identify a suspect wanted for a burglarizing Johnston Supply, that…
UPDATE (10:33 a.m.): In his final state budget, California Gov. Jerry Brown proposes $132 billion in spending, up 5 percent from…