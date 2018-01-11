BPD looking for suspects connected to carjacking

UPDATE (6:35 a.m.): Bakersfield Police say they've taken one of the suspects into custody.

BPD says 18-year-old Jason Molina was taken into custody in the area of Quest and Elite. He was the suspect who ran off after CHP started following the vehicle that was carjacked.

BPD is still looking for two suspects.

======

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three suspects they believe are responsible for a carjacking late Wednesday night.

According to Bakersfield Police, at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, an armed robbery and carjacking occurred near Stine Road and Fjord.

Police say they believe three Hispanic men were responsible for the carjacking.

Just after 3:30 Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol contacted the BPD letting them know they were following a red Mazda that matched the description of the vehicle that had been carjacked. CHP started following the car in the area of Quest Street and Elite Court.

As the CHP followed the car, it pulled over and one of the suspects got out and ran off.

A CHP officer lost the car while following it, but another officer was able to pick it up on the 99, but that officer lost it as well.

It wasn't too long after that that the car was found on White Lane near the 99 southbound onramp.

The car was unoccupied.

BPD officers searched the area of Urner's and other parking lots along Wible looking for the suspects, but they were unable to be found.