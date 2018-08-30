BPD looking for theft suspect in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - BPD is asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect involved in a theft that occurred on July 31, 2018.

At about 6:30 a.m., a man entered the Bord A Petite Catering store. While in the store, the suspect stole items of value, according to officers.

Surveillance video shows that the suspect fled in a white 2-door Mini Cooper with a black top. The license plate is unknown.

The suspect is being described as a white or Hispanic man, 20 to 30 years old with a medium build and black hair. The suspect was wearing a green Nike shirt, blue jean shorts and gray/black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the suspect is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111 or Officer Felipe Juarez at (661) 326-3554.