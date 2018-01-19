BPD looking for three armed robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are looking for three men wanted in connection to an armed robbery in east Bakersfield Friday morning.

Police said three men entered the Game Room/ City Liquor at 1700 E. Brundage Lane just before 4:30 a.m. and demanded money.

Police said the suspects then allegedly stole a car from one of the employees and fled. The stolen car was abandoned a short distance away.

The suspects are described as:

1. Black male, 6'01", wearing a black ski mask, gloves, black and white plaid jacket, armed with a black AK-47 assault rifle with wooden stock and black banana clip.

2. Black male, 5'09", wearing a black ski mask, gloves, gray hooded sweatshirt, armed with a black semi automatic firearm.

3. Black male, wearing a black ski mask, gloves, armed with a black semi automatic firearm.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bakersfield Police at (661) 327-7111.