BPD looking for three armed robbery suspects

Light Rain
HI: 52°
LO: 41°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are looking for three men wanted in connection to an armed robbery in east Bakersfield Friday morning.
Police said three men entered the Game Room/ City Liquor at 1700 E. Brundage Lane just before 4:30 a.m. and demanded money.
Police said the suspects then allegedly stole a car from one of the employees and fled. The stolen car was abandoned a short distance away.
The suspects are described as:
1. Black male, 6'01", wearing a black ski mask, gloves, black and white plaid jacket, armed with a black AK-47 assault rifle with wooden stock and black banana clip.
2. Black male, 5'09", wearing a black ski mask, gloves, gray hooded sweatshirt, armed with a black semi automatic firearm.
3. Black male, wearing a black ski mask, gloves, armed with a black semi automatic firearm.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bakersfield Police at (661) 327-7111.
Bakersfield Police are looking for three men wanted in connection to an armed robbery in east Bakersfield Friday morning.
A new 99 Cents Only store is opening in east Bakersfield at the end of the month.
Local high school teams will compete in mock trial rounds on Saturday for a chance to represent Kern County at the California Mock Trial.
Bakersfield Police is asking for the public's help in finding a man with a warrant out for his arrest.