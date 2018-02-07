BPD arrests two suspects, two still on the run after burglary in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two men was arrested and two are on the loose after an early morning burglary at two central Bakersfield businesses on Wednesday, according to Bakersfield Police.

Police said alarms went off at Chester Outlet and IT Solutions on Chester and 5th just after 5:30 a.m When officers arrived on scene, four suspects were seen on the roof.

After a brief foot pursuit, two suspects was taken into custody, police said. They were injured in the pursuit and were both taken away by ambulance.

Two suspects, described as two black men, are still outstanding, according to BPD. Officials say they were also injured from resisting arrest.

Police have a perimeter set up on Chester between 5th and 6th Streets. Police are using K-9's to search for the suspects.

It's unclear if anything was taken from the businesses.

Bakersfield Police said this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.