BPD made 9 DUI arrests Super Bowl Sunday; highest in three years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department took to the streets of Bakersfield to stop and arrest drivers showing signs of alcohol or drug impairment during and following the Super Bowl LII game.

During Sunday nights game, BPD made nine DUI arrests, the highest in three years.

During the 2017 Super Bowl Bakersfield Police Department made five arrests and during the 2016 Super Bowl four arrests were made.