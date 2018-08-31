BPD makes arrest in 2003 homicide cold case

Bakersfield, Calif. - In September of 2003, BPD responded to a deadly stabbing that left Renato Morales dead. According to BPD, no suspect information developed at the time.

In August 2018, BPD identified Carlos Ramirez Castro, 31 as the suspect in the murder of Morales.

U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force located Castro in San Diego on Thursday, August 30 where he had been arrested for attempting to illegally cross the border from Mexico into the United States, according to police.

Castro was then transported to BPD where he was placed under arrest for the warrant charging him with the murder of Morales.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Abshire at (661) 326-3559, or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.