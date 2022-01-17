BPD: Man in wheelchair killed after being struck by vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Department said a man in a wheelchair crossing the road outside of a crosswalk was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Southeast Bakersfield.

The incident happened at about 9:10 p.m. after BPD received reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the 2000 block of Lotus Lane. Officers found a man in the roadway and he was taken a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, said police.

An investigation revealed a man in a wheelchair crossed the road outside of a crosswalk in front of a vehicle traveling north on Lotus Lane and was struck by the vehicle, according to BPD. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, said police.

Speed and alcohol/drugs don't appear to be factors in the crash and the investigation is ongoing, said police.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call at 661-327-7111.