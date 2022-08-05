BPD: Man taken to hospital after Northwest Bakersfield standoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was taken to a hospital Friday morning after a standoff that lasted more than an hour in Northwest Bakersfield.

BPD said officers received a report shortly after 2:45 a.m. about a man armed with a firearm in the front yard of a residence in the 2900 block of Colville Avenue.

Crisis negotiators tried to resolve the incident safely for more than an hour, said BPD.

BPD said shortly before 5 a.m. the man was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.