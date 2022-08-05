Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

BPD: Man taken to hospital after Northwest Bakersfield standoff

BPD: Man taken to hospital after Northwest Bakersfield standoff
23ABC
The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was taken to a hospital Friday morning after a standoff that lasted more than an hour in Northwest Bakersfield.
BPD: Man taken to hospital after Northwest Bakersfield standoff
Posted at 8:18 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 11:18:58-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was taken to a hospital Friday morning after a standoff that lasted more than an hour in Northwest Bakersfield.

BPD said officers received a report shortly after 2:45 a.m. about a man armed with a firearm in the front yard of a residence in the 2900 block of Colville Avenue.

Crisis negotiators tried to resolve the incident safely for more than an hour, said BPD.

BPD said shortly before 5 a.m. the man was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-set Back 2 School

Free Backpacks