Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

BPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Southwest Bakersfield

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:00 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 12:00:49-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A motorcyclist was killed after striking an SUV on Sunday night in Southwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD officers said after a preliminary investigation, a 33-year-old man driving an SUV was making a U-turn when a 27-year-old motorcyclist struck the passenger side of the SUV in the 3600 block of White Lane.

Nickolas Steven Armstrong, 26, of Bakersfield, was declared dead at the scene, according to BPD.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factor, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the BPD at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids