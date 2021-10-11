BPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A motorcyclist was killed after striking an SUV on Sunday night in Southwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD officers said after a preliminary investigation, a 33-year-old man driving an SUV was making a U-turn when a 27-year-old motorcyclist struck the passenger side of the SUV in the 3600 block of White Lane.

Nickolas Steven Armstrong, 26, of Bakersfield, was declared dead at the scene, according to BPD.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factor, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the BPD at 661-327-7111.