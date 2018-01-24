BPD needs your help in finding missing 14-year-old girl

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department needs your help in finding an at-risk missing juvenile.
14-year-old Tara Kelly was last seen on January 19,2018 and is believed to be in Wasco.
She was also last seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
She's described as 5'1", weighing 100 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.
