BPD needs your help in finding missing 14-year-old girl

11:46 PM, Jan 23, 2018
Pastore, Jeanne
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department needs your help in finding an at-risk missing juvenile. 

14-year-old Tara Kelly was last seen on January 19,2018 and is believed to be in Wasco. 

She was also last seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. 

She's described as 5'1", weighing 100 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News