BPD needs your help in finding missing 14-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department needs your help in finding an at-risk missing juvenile.

14-year-old Tara Kelly was last seen on January 19,2018 and is believed to be in Wasco.

She was also last seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

She's described as 5'1", weighing 100 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.