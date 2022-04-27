BPD: No arrests, 11 vehicles impounded during DUI checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said no arrests were made and 11 vehicles were impounded during a DUI/driver's license checkpoint that started Tuesday night.

BPD said five people were cited for driving on a suspended license during the 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. checkpoint in the 900 Old River Road.

Twelve vehicles were seized, 11 of which were impounded with one being released to a licensed driver.

If you see a driver you think maybe impaired, BPD recommends calling 911 to keep the roads safe.

The checkpoint is funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.