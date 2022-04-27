Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

BPD: No arrests, 11 vehicles impounded during DUI checkpoint

5 cited for driving on suspended license
Police Lights (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of flashing police lights.
Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 8:23 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 11:23:34-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said no arrests were made and 11 vehicles were impounded during a DUI/driver's license checkpoint that started Tuesday night.

BPD said five people were cited for driving on a suspended license during the 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. checkpoint in the 900 Old River Road.

Twelve vehicles were seized, 11 of which were impounded with one being released to a licensed driver.

If you see a driver you think maybe impaired, BPD recommends calling 911 to keep the roads safe.

The checkpoint is funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positive Stories About Kern County

Kern's Kindness