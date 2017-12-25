BPD offers thoughts, prayers after Hayward CHP officer dies

A Hayward CHP officer killed by suspected impaired driver over the weekend.

Today we mourn the loss of one of our own, @CHPHayward Officer Andrew Camilleri Sr., who was killed last night by a suspected impaired driver. This young man leaves behind a wife and three children. Officer Camilleri paid the ultimate price while protecting the people of CA. — Acting Commissioner (@CHPCommissioner) December 25, 2017

The Bakersfield Police Department sent thoughts and prayers to the California Highway Patrol via Facebook after the death of one of their officers on Dec. 24th.

Hayward CHP area officer Andrew Camilleri and his partner were stopped on I-880 southbound at the Winston on ramp when a driver drifted off the road and struck the right rear area of the car.

Both Officer Camilleri and his partner were injured and taken to a hospital were Camilleri later died, according to California Highway Patrol. According to a post on Twitter, CHP says they suspect the driver was impaired while driving. Camilleri leaves behind a wife and three children.