BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE ( Feb. 7, 3:52 p.m.) Bakersfield Police said power has been fully restored and reported minor injuries.
Bakersfield Police Department is on the scene of an injury crash near 2nd Street and Union Avenue.
The crash has caused a power outage affecting 4,322 customers and estimated to be restored by 5:00 p.m.
Covered California finished their fifth open enrollment and reported a three percent increase from last year.
Bank of America customers in the Kern River Valley will not be able to access the institution in person soon.
Each year, hundreds of children are taken to another country from the U.S. by a parent, leaving the other parent with limited options to be…
February is Safe Surrender Awareness Month in Kern County and according to officials 63 babies have been surrendered here.