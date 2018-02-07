Power fully restored after injury crash on Union causes outage

Morgan Wheeler
1:50 PM, Feb 7, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE ( Feb. 7, 3:52 p.m.) Bakersfield Police said power has been fully restored and reported minor injuries.

Bakersfield Police Department is on the scene of an injury crash near 2nd Street and Union Avenue.

The crash has caused a power outage affecting 4,322 customers and estimated to be restored by 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

