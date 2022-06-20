BPD: One arrest made during DUI checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said one person was arrested for DUI, 29 license citations were given, and 26 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint held over the weekend.

BPD said more than 1,300 vehicles were screened during the checkpoint held from Friday night to Saturday morning.

BPD said eight drivers were detained for sobriety screenings and one was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

As always, BPD says to remember to call 911 if you see someone driving while under the influence.