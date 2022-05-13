BPD: One killed in crash after driver runs red light

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said one person was killed in a crash early Friday after a driver ran a red light in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD said the crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the area of Hughes and White lanes. A car ran a red light and hit another vehicle, killing another driver, said BPD.

BPD says alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor and the driver was arrested. Anyone with information, should call call BPD at 327-7111.

The roadways have since reopened.