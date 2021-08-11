BPD: One person dead, one injured following a shooting on Tyree Toliver Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Bakersfield after being alerted by a shotspotter activation early Wednesday morning.

BPD says at least 26 rounds were fired, at 12:34 a.m., on Tyree Toliver Street causing major injuries to two people.

According to BPD, there may be multiple shooters involved in this incident.

One person is confirmed dead.

Police say the suspect vehicle may be a white Kia Optima.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the suspected car used in the shooting, call BPD at 327-7111.

