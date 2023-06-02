Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD patrol car involved in Panama Lane collision in South Bakersfield

The driver of the other car, a red Honda, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. BPD says they don't believe speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.
bpd car panama ln crash
23ABC
bpd car panama ln crash
Posted at 6:26 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 21:41:08-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is reporting that on June 1, 2023, at approximately 1:52 pm, a BPD patrol car was involved in a traffic collision with another driver.

According to a BPD press release on the incident, an officer in a patrol vehicle was driving eastbound through the 1300 block of Panama Lane when a red Honda made a southbound turn from a westbound Panama Lane service road onto Hammond Way, crossing the officer's path.

BPD says the patrol car struck the red Honda, leaving that car's driver, an adult male, with a minor injury. The press release says he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The officer in the patrol car also said they were in pain following the collision.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and BPD says they have interviewed multiple witnesses. Officers don't believe that speed or alcohol were factors in this crash.

Anyone with any additional information about this event is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads: Submit Your Picture