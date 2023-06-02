BPD patrol car involved in Panama Lane collision in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is reporting that on June 1, 2023, at approximately 1:52 pm, a BPD patrol car was involved in a traffic collision with another driver.

According to a BPD press release on the incident, an officer in a patrol vehicle was driving eastbound through the 1300 block of Panama Lane when a red Honda made a southbound turn from a westbound Panama Lane service road onto Hammond Way, crossing the officer's path.

BPD says the patrol car struck the red Honda, leaving that car's driver, an adult male, with a minor injury. The press release says he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The officer in the patrol car also said they were in pain following the collision.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and BPD says they have interviewed multiple witnesses. Officers don't believe that speed or alcohol were factors in this crash.

Anyone with any additional information about this event is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.