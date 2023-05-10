Watch Now
BPD patrol car strikes, injures pedestrian

Posted at 2:25 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 17:25:17-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield Police Department struck and injured a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon.

According to the BPD, the police car was traveling southbound on Union Avenue on Wednesday afternoon at around 12:20 p.m. when it hit a man crossing the road.

The man was crossing from the center median outside of a crosswalk.

The man was taken to a local hospital suffering what was described as "moderate to major injury."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

