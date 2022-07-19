BPD: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Truxtun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a pedestrian died Tuesday morning after being hit by a maintenance vehicle on Truxtun Avenue.

BPD said the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Truxtun Avenue.

An initial investigation found that a woman walked across the road mid-block and outside of a crosswalk and was hit by a Hall’s Ambulance maintenance vehicle, said BPD.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was declared dead.

BPD said the driver of the maintenance vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Speed, alcohol, or drugs during not appear to be factors in the crash, said BPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should call BPD at 661-327-7111.