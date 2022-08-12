BPD: Pedestrian killed in crash in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a pedestrian was killed Thursday night after she was hit by a vehicle in South Bakersfield.

BPD said the incident was reported at about 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of East Panama Lane.

An initial investigation found that a woman was walking in an eastbound traffic lane on East Panama Lane and was hit by a vehicle, said BPD.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.

BPD said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, said BPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should call BPD at 661-327-7111.