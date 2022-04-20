BPD: Police shooting occurs after vehicle, foot chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning after he fired at officers after he ran from a vehicle following a chase.

BPD said officers tried to pull over a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the area of Planz Road at South H Street. BPD said the driver didn't stop and lead officers on a short chase that ended when the vehicle lost control and hit a pole on the south-side of the road in the 1600 block of Planz Road.

Two men were in the Tahoe and the driver was arrested without incident, said BPD. The passenger ran from the vehicle and into Planz Park and was followed by officers, said BPD.

During the chase, BPD said the man took out a handgun and shot at an officer. BPD said the officer returned fire and the suspect was hit. The suspect was declared dead at the scene, said BPD.

BPD said the officer was wearing a body camera and the footage will be released to the public at a later time.

BPD said the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call BPD at 661-327-7111.