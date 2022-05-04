BPD: Police situation affects traffic on 24th St.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said Wednesday afternoon they negotiated the surrender of a man armed with a machete on the roof of a Downtown Bakersfield business.

Traffic on westbound 24th Street is closed between Chester Avenue and Eye Street and drivers are advised to seek a different route.

BPD said they received reports shortly before 8:30 a.m. of a man on the roof of a business in the 2300 block of Eye St. throwing rocks at vehicles on 24th Street.

Police said officers found the man on the roof of the business armed with a machete and throwing objects at vehicles and officers. The man was later arrested.