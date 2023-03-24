BPD releases body cam footage of two officer-involved shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has released video footage from two officer-involved shootings that happened in December of 2022, as well as January of this year.

The videos, which are edited by the Bakersfield Police Department, include information about the incidents as explained by the department.

According to the video, "an investigation into the use of force is being conducted to determine whether the actions of the officers were in compliance with law and department police."

The investigation is being conducted by the California Department of Justice and the BPD.

Chief of Police Greg Terry said in a released statement, “The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available. We will release the body-worn camera footage of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation. This is our commitment to accountability and professionalism.”

CONTENT WARNING: The following video contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

Madison Street Officer Involved Shooting

In the incident that happened on December 20, 2022, a man armed with a handgun near the railroad tracks at Madison Street and East Belle Terrace was approached by officers at which point an officer-involved shooting took place. The man fled the scene to an area on Daniels Lane where he was shot by officers and was declared dead at the scene. In all, eight officers fired at the suspect. A handgun and knife were recovered at the scene.

A statement released by the BPD said: "Based upon early investigative observations, Bakersfield Police Department detectives investigating the December 20th, 2022, officer-involved shooting, determined that the suspect discarded his firearm after the first officer-involved shooting and while fleeing from officers through dirt fields towards Daniels Lane and Union Avenue. When the adult male suspect was confronted by officers on Daniels Lane, he was determined to have been holding a knife, and not a firearm."

Cibola Drive Officer Involved Shooting

In the second incident, which took place on January 18, 2023, officers arrived in the 7700 block of Cibola Drive and contacted a woman outside the residence. At this point a man inside the home fired at the officers multiple times with a rifle. Officers returned fire but the suspect was not hit.

Following a standoff with police, 59-year-old Richard Firo was been taken into custody after being arrested for false imprisonment, domestic violence, and multiple counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

The officers were placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation into the use of force.

Both incidents are under investigation.